11348 E GREENWAY Road

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Fully furnished contemporary design renovation with abundant style & breathtaking views from the moment you cross the threshold. Step into this gorgeous turn-key remodel in guard gated Cimarron Hills of McDowell Mountain Ranch & revel in its beauty, not one detail has been overlooked in this completely transformed open floor plan that allows natural light to flow throughout the living spaces. This home boasts a large great room with pool table, lounge sitting area and indoor / outdoor living for entertaining. An open gourmet kitchen with marble countertops invites gatherings & socializing with guests. The custom design furniture & accessories in this property exceed luxury living expectations, including Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel, & custom artwork & rugs throughout. Stunning city light & mountain views surround the heated pool & spa, elevated sitting area & fire pit, custom built-in barbeque, putting green & invite you to enjoy Al Fresco dining or simply relaxing while taking in the Arizona sunsets. Owner prefers 6 month lease, contact listing agents for lease rate. Lease rates per season and terms: Jan-May 14,000, June-September $10,000, Oct-Dec $12,000. Contact listing agents for rates and availability.