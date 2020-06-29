All apartments in Scottsdale
11348 E GREENWAY Road
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

11348 E GREENWAY Road

11348 East Greenway Road · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

11348 East Greenway Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished contemporary design renovation with abundant style & breathtaking views from the moment you cross the threshold. Step into this gorgeous turn-key remodel in guard gated Cimarron Hills of McDowell Mountain Ranch & revel in its beauty, not one detail has been overlooked in this completely transformed open floor plan that allows natural light to flow throughout the living spaces. This home boasts a large great room with pool table, lounge sitting area and indoor / outdoor living for entertaining. An open gourmet kitchen with marble countertops invites gatherings & socializing with guests. The custom design furniture & accessories in this property exceed luxury living expectations, including Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel, & custom artwork & rugs throughout. Stunning city light & mountain views surround the heated pool & spa, elevated sitting area & fire pit, custom built-in barbeque, putting green & invite you to enjoy Al Fresco dining or simply relaxing while taking in the Arizona sunsets. Owner prefers 6 month lease, contact listing agents for lease rate. Lease rates per season and terms: Jan-May 14,000, June-September $10,000, Oct-Dec $12,000. Contact listing agents for rates and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11348 E GREENWAY Road have any available units?
11348 E GREENWAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11348 E GREENWAY Road have?
Some of 11348 E GREENWAY Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11348 E GREENWAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
11348 E GREENWAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11348 E GREENWAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 11348 E GREENWAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11348 E GREENWAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 11348 E GREENWAY Road offers parking.
Does 11348 E GREENWAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11348 E GREENWAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11348 E GREENWAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 11348 E GREENWAY Road has a pool.
Does 11348 E GREENWAY Road have accessible units?
No, 11348 E GREENWAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11348 E GREENWAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11348 E GREENWAY Road has units with dishwashers.
