11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Executive style home in the prestigious and private gated community of Troon Verde. Nestled in the Sonora Desert on nearly an acre and surrounded by mountains, this is truly a getaway paradise. Golfing, hiking and biking trails are just minutes away. Tranquility,peace,and privacy abounds in this modern luxury home. Soaring ceilings, expansive great rooms, professional gourmet kitchen, and over-sized gliding patio doors which seamlessly blend the indoor living with the outdoor living areas. Spacious and divine master suite, uniquely designed guest rooms. Relax and enjoy yourself poolside, listening to the soothing, water feature bowls spilling into the pool. Entertaining is effortless under the covered generously sized patio with built-in bar-b-que. Fully furnished and ready for fun!!!