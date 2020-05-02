All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:21 PM

11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane

11318 East Southwind Lane · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

11318 East Southwind Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Executive style home in the prestigious and private gated community of Troon Verde. Nestled in the Sonora Desert on nearly an acre and surrounded by mountains, this is truly a getaway paradise. Golfing, hiking and biking trails are just minutes away. Tranquility,peace,and privacy abounds in this modern luxury home. Soaring ceilings, expansive great rooms, professional gourmet kitchen, and over-sized gliding patio doors which seamlessly blend the indoor living with the outdoor living areas. Spacious and divine master suite, uniquely designed guest rooms. Relax and enjoy yourself poolside, listening to the soothing, water feature bowls spilling into the pool. Entertaining is effortless under the covered generously sized patio with built-in bar-b-que. Fully furnished and ready for fun!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane have any available units?
11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane have?
Some of 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane does offer parking.
Does 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane has a pool.
Does 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane have accessible units?
No, 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11318 E SOUTHWIND Lane has units with dishwashers.
