11289 E SUNNYSIDE Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

11289 E SUNNYSIDE Drive

11289 East Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11289 East Sunnyside Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Scottsdale, surrounded by stunning mountain views. Large floor plan boast both formal living/dinning room with large kitchen opening up to family room. Both lining and family room share a gorgeous dual sided fireplace with slate surround. Large kitchen included stainless steel appliances and neutral granite countertops. Property has full bathroom and room downstairs, perfect for out of town or overnight guests. Large grassy backyard and playground for the kids! (owner will remove upon request). Contact us today for a private tour...this property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

