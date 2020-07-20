11289 E SUNNYSIDE Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Scottsdale, surrounded by stunning mountain views. Large floor plan boast both formal living/dinning room with large kitchen opening up to family room. Both lining and family room share a gorgeous dual sided fireplace with slate surround. Large kitchen included stainless steel appliances and neutral granite countertops. Property has full bathroom and room downstairs, perfect for out of town or overnight guests. Large grassy backyard and playground for the kids! (owner will remove upon request). Contact us today for a private tour...this property will not last long.