Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:24 AM

11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112

11260 North 92nd Street · (877) 208-8776
Location

11260 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled lower level condo in sought after community of Scottsdale Mission Condominiums! Loaded with upgrades including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, newer fixtures, wood looking laminate flooring, and stone updated fire place! Large master suite with walk in closet and good sized bathroom. You'll love relaxing on the quiet covered patio. Super location right off 92nd Street/Shea Blvd. Community features include tennis courts, workout facility, clubhouse, and heated community pool! Call today!
**ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 have any available units?
11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 have?
Some of 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 currently offering any rent specials?
11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 pet-friendly?
No, 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 offer parking?
No, 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 does not offer parking.
Does 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 have a pool?
Yes, 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 has a pool.
Does 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 have accessible units?
No, 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 does not have accessible units.
Does 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112 has units with dishwashers.
