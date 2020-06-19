11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautifully remodeled lower level condo in sought after community of Scottsdale Mission Condominiums! Loaded with upgrades including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, newer fixtures, wood looking laminate flooring, and stone updated fire place! Large master suite with walk in closet and good sized bathroom. You'll love relaxing on the quiet covered patio. Super location right off 92nd Street/Shea Blvd. Community features include tennis courts, workout facility, clubhouse, and heated community pool! Call today!

**ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information