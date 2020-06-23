All apartments in Scottsdale
11234 North 129th Way
11234 North 129th Way

11234 North 129th Way · No Longer Available
Location

11234 North 129th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath in Scottsdale!! (Price includes pool and landscape service)! This amazing home has two-tone paint and neutral flooring. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, and counter space. There is exquisite tile work in the home. There are two fireplaces, which are great for entertaining in cooler weather. The backyard has a large patio and a nice big swimming pool for entertaining in the heat of AZ. This gorgeous home will go fast so CALL NOW for more details!!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11234 North 129th Way have any available units?
11234 North 129th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11234 North 129th Way have?
Some of 11234 North 129th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11234 North 129th Way currently offering any rent specials?
11234 North 129th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11234 North 129th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11234 North 129th Way is pet friendly.
Does 11234 North 129th Way offer parking?
No, 11234 North 129th Way does not offer parking.
Does 11234 North 129th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11234 North 129th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11234 North 129th Way have a pool?
Yes, 11234 North 129th Way has a pool.
Does 11234 North 129th Way have accessible units?
No, 11234 North 129th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11234 North 129th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11234 North 129th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
