11234 North 129th Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath in Scottsdale!! (Price includes pool and landscape service)! This amazing home has two-tone paint and neutral flooring. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, and counter space. There is exquisite tile work in the home. There are two fireplaces, which are great for entertaining in cooler weather. The backyard has a large patio and a nice big swimming pool for entertaining in the heat of AZ. This gorgeous home will go fast so CALL NOW for more details!!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.