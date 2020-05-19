11234 E SALERO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Tuscan style home w/separate self contained casita makes this the perfect vacation home. Main house features a gourmet kitchen, wetbar, library, office, game room, fireplaces & much more. Outdoors enjoy outdoor kitchen, negative edge lap pool w/spa, views of Apache Course #11, mountains & sunsets. 4 king beds,1 queen pull out. Season rates apply Oct-May at $20,000mo, $6,500wk, $950nt. Off-Season rates apply June-Sept at $12,000mo, $4,225wk, $675nt. Addl. charges to heat pool. Tenant pays rental tax. See semi-private remarks.