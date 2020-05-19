All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:20 PM

11234 E SALERO Drive

11234 East Salero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11234 East Salero Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Tuscan style home w/separate self contained casita makes this the perfect vacation home. Main house features a gourmet kitchen, wetbar, library, office, game room, fireplaces & much more. Outdoors enjoy outdoor kitchen, negative edge lap pool w/spa, views of Apache Course #11, mountains & sunsets. 4 king beds,1 queen pull out. Season rates apply Oct-May at $20,000mo, $6,500wk, $950nt. Off-Season rates apply June-Sept at $12,000mo, $4,225wk, $675nt. Addl. charges to heat pool. Tenant pays rental tax. See semi-private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11234 E SALERO Drive have any available units?
11234 E SALERO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11234 E SALERO Drive have?
Some of 11234 E SALERO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11234 E SALERO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11234 E SALERO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11234 E SALERO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11234 E SALERO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11234 E SALERO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11234 E SALERO Drive offers parking.
Does 11234 E SALERO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11234 E SALERO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11234 E SALERO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11234 E SALERO Drive has a pool.
Does 11234 E SALERO Drive have accessible units?
No, 11234 E SALERO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11234 E SALERO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11234 E SALERO Drive has units with dishwashers.
