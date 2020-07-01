1118 North Granite Reef Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool hot tub

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QKW5xxxyPWL



Located Near Hayden and McDowell! Beautifully single story end-unit Townhouse. Enter into wood-like tiled floors, vaulted ceilings and neutral color palette. The galley style kitchen has crisp white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Sizable bedrooms. Master has two closets, 3/4 bath with a beautiful step-in tiled shower. Patio off the dining area. Beautiful courtyard with heated pool and spa. Close to shopping, entertainment and the loop 101! Onsite laundry with free machines. No pets please.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.