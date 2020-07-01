All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1118 North Granite Reef Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:50 PM

1118 North Granite Reef Road

1118 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Location

1118 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QKW5xxxyPWL

Located Near Hayden and McDowell! Beautifully single story end-unit Townhouse. Enter into wood-like tiled floors, vaulted ceilings and neutral color palette. The galley style kitchen has crisp white cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Sizable bedrooms. Master has two closets, 3/4 bath with a beautiful step-in tiled shower. Patio off the dining area. Beautiful courtyard with heated pool and spa. Close to shopping, entertainment and the loop 101! Onsite laundry with free machines. No pets please.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 North Granite Reef Road have any available units?
1118 North Granite Reef Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 North Granite Reef Road have?
Some of 1118 North Granite Reef Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 North Granite Reef Road currently offering any rent specials?
1118 North Granite Reef Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 North Granite Reef Road pet-friendly?
No, 1118 North Granite Reef Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1118 North Granite Reef Road offer parking?
No, 1118 North Granite Reef Road does not offer parking.
Does 1118 North Granite Reef Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 North Granite Reef Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 North Granite Reef Road have a pool?
Yes, 1118 North Granite Reef Road has a pool.
Does 1118 North Granite Reef Road have accessible units?
No, 1118 North Granite Reef Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 North Granite Reef Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 North Granite Reef Road does not have units with dishwashers.

