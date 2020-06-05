All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 30 2019

11102 111th St.

11102 North 111th Street
Location

11102 North 111th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath with beautiful soaring ceilings and wood burning fireplace in living room. Kitchen at front of home with three large windows for a flood of natural light. White cabinets and appliances with peninsula for food prep and pantry. Large dining room off kitchen. Washer/dryer included. Dual sinks in split master and ceramic wood-look tile flooring throughout. 2 car garage with 2 walls of storage. Covered patio with lemon and orange tree in backyard. Sparkling community pool and spa with community center available for your events.
Becca Linnig

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11102 111th St. have any available units?
11102 111th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11102 111th St. have?
Some of 11102 111th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11102 111th St. currently offering any rent specials?
11102 111th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11102 111th St. pet-friendly?
No, 11102 111th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11102 111th St. offer parking?
Yes, 11102 111th St. offers parking.
Does 11102 111th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11102 111th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11102 111th St. have a pool?
Yes, 11102 111th St. has a pool.
Does 11102 111th St. have accessible units?
No, 11102 111th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11102 111th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11102 111th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
