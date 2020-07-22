11050 N 111th Way

Amenities

This fantastic 3 BR/2 bath home is just what you have been waiting for. Located on a quiet cup-de-sac in prime Scottsdale location. NEWLY installed VINYL PLANK; Great kitchen with granite counters, tons of cabinet space and ALL appliances opens to large eating/dining area. Fireplace in the Living room with built ins. Large master suite with walk-in closet and great bathroom. Nice size secondary BR's. Covered patio off the back with no yard maintenance. 2 car garage. Awesome community amenities includes, 2 pools, club house. Close to 101, prime shopping, restaurants & more! A must see. PETS UPON LESSOR Approval.