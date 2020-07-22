All apartments in Scottsdale
11050 N 111th Way
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

11050 N 111th Way

11050 North 111th Way · (602) 334-4545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11050 North 111th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This fantastic 3 BR/2 bath home is just what you have been waiting for. Located on a quiet cup-de-sac in prime Scottsdale location. NEWLY installed VINYL PLANK; Great kitchen with granite counters, tons of cabinet space and ALL appliances opens to large eating/dining area. Fireplace in the Living room with built ins. Large master suite with walk-in closet and great bathroom. Nice size secondary BR's. Covered patio off the back with no yard maintenance. 2 car garage. Awesome community amenities includes, 2 pools, club house. Close to 101, prime shopping, restaurants & more! A must see. PETS UPON LESSOR Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11050 N 111th Way have any available units?
11050 N 111th Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11050 N 111th Way have?
Some of 11050 N 111th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11050 N 111th Way currently offering any rent specials?
11050 N 111th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11050 N 111th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11050 N 111th Way is pet friendly.
Does 11050 N 111th Way offer parking?
Yes, 11050 N 111th Way offers parking.
Does 11050 N 111th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11050 N 111th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11050 N 111th Way have a pool?
Yes, 11050 N 111th Way has a pool.
Does 11050 N 111th Way have accessible units?
No, 11050 N 111th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11050 N 111th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11050 N 111th Way has units with dishwashers.
