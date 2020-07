Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Ready for move in! This light and bright home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus a den and an AZ room with a 2 car garage. Living/dining and separate family room with fireplace. Travertine flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Split floorplan, open eat in kitchen to family room. Laundry room has washer/dryer included. Back yard complete with pavers and faux grass. RV gate. Lovely neighborhood! Please call for pets.