Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

Location, Location, Location!! 3BR/3BA Patio Home! Near the community pool,parks,hiking and bike trails and hospitals!! Amazing floor plan with excellent use of space with great room, eat- in kitchen and dramatic vaulted ceilings. The private courtyard is very inviting and actually wraps around to the rear yard for a great entertaining effect.



$2200/mo. plus deposits

www.PMIeastvalley.com

480-264-7193