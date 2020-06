Amenities

Fabulous Golf Course location with private pool located on the beautiful Starfire Golf Course. Soaring ceilings, two upper decks. Back exhibits fabulous outdoor living space with builtin BBQ, lap pool and outdoor fireplace. Easy freeway access and located in the heart of it all beautiful Scottsdale has to offer. Perfect for coffee in the morning, entertaining or just relaxing after work.