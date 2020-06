Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

STUNNING 3 BR town home in Scottsdale. FULLY-FURNISHED & ready to move-in. Cozy but open floor plan. Huge great room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master suite with dual sinks, separate shower & tub & walk-in closet plus private balcony. All nice size BR's all upstairs plus laundry. Just steps away from the awesome community pool, 1 stall garage. Minimum 3 month or long term available as well. Assistive Animals Only



Ask the current rate for desired term of lease - 3 mos / 6 mos / 9 mos or 12 mos and long-term.

IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE

Oct-Dec: $2600

Jan-Mar: $3000

Apr-Sept: $2300

LONG-TERM Available!

See Property Link:https://www-blackhawkpmr-com.filesusr.com/html/dd7810_1de1a827e7af9a99db31447c30699d10.html?uid=636649476