Last updated August 17 2019 at 8:09 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10705 E MERCER Lane
10705 East Mercer Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10705 East Mercer Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nice home with remodeled kitchen, tile in living area, pool, great location near shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10705 E MERCER Lane have any available units?
10705 E MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10705 E MERCER Lane have?
Some of 10705 E MERCER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10705 E MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10705 E MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10705 E MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10705 E MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 10705 E MERCER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10705 E MERCER Lane offers parking.
Does 10705 E MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10705 E MERCER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10705 E MERCER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10705 E MERCER Lane has a pool.
Does 10705 E MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 10705 E MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10705 E MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10705 E MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
