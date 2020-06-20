10687 E FERNWOOD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

NOW LEASED from 8/15/2020 to 5/31/2021. Short term available until then. Beautifully remodeled with no interior steps! All bedrooms are split from the main living areas for quiet enjoyment. Designer kitchen boasts brand new Bosch appliances, granite counter tops, and an amazing tile backsplash. Expansive Owners Suite is accented by beautiful tile in the bedroom and bath. Open floor plan has centrally located wet bar to serve guests in dining, living or family room areas. Generous outdoor living space features large covered patio, barbecue grill, and a unique hybrid water feature/spa. Located on the Apache golf course with views of the fourth green in the incredible community of Desert Mountain.