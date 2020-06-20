All apartments in Scottsdale
10687 E FERNWOOD Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

10687 E FERNWOOD Lane

10687 East Fernwood Lane · (602) 790-3313
Location

10687 East Fernwood Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3282 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
NOW LEASED from 8/15/2020 to 5/31/2021. Short term available until then. Beautifully remodeled with no interior steps! All bedrooms are split from the main living areas for quiet enjoyment. Designer kitchen boasts brand new Bosch appliances, granite counter tops, and an amazing tile backsplash. Expansive Owners Suite is accented by beautiful tile in the bedroom and bath. Open floor plan has centrally located wet bar to serve guests in dining, living or family room areas. Generous outdoor living space features large covered patio, barbecue grill, and a unique hybrid water feature/spa. Located on the Apache golf course with views of the fourth green in the incredible community of Desert Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane have any available units?
10687 E FERNWOOD Lane has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane have?
Some of 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10687 E FERNWOOD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane does offer parking.
Does 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane have a pool?
No, 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10687 E FERNWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
