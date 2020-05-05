10665 E PALO BREA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Available through 10/29/2020. Recently remodeled & FULLY FURNISHED custom 3 bed / 3.5 bath, 3.5 car garage on an elevated private lot with mountain & city views. Double gated for exceptional privacy with Desert Mountain main gate and additional gate to exclusive Grey Fox neighborhood. Enjoy your short or long term stay with newer appliances and high end furniture. King in master, queen in bedroom 2, twin daybed & trundle in the den, each w/private bath. Lots of desert wildlife and unbeatable scenery, including roof-top observation deck with endless 360 degree views. Enjoy three fireplaces including a fireplace in the backyard near the spa & heated negative edge pool. A well behaved dog may be considered. $5000/mo May-Sept. Oct-April @ $6700/mo.