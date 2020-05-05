All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:15 PM

10665 E PALO BREA Drive

10665 East Palo Brea Drive · (602) 688-9750
Location

10665 East Palo Brea Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available through 10/29/2020. Recently remodeled & FULLY FURNISHED custom 3 bed / 3.5 bath, 3.5 car garage on an elevated private lot with mountain & city views. Double gated for exceptional privacy with Desert Mountain main gate and additional gate to exclusive Grey Fox neighborhood. Enjoy your short or long term stay with newer appliances and high end furniture. King in master, queen in bedroom 2, twin daybed & trundle in the den, each w/private bath. Lots of desert wildlife and unbeatable scenery, including roof-top observation deck with endless 360 degree views. Enjoy three fireplaces including a fireplace in the backyard near the spa & heated negative edge pool. A well behaved dog may be considered. $5000/mo May-Sept. Oct-April @ $6700/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10665 E PALO BREA Drive have any available units?
10665 E PALO BREA Drive has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10665 E PALO BREA Drive have?
Some of 10665 E PALO BREA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10665 E PALO BREA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10665 E PALO BREA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10665 E PALO BREA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10665 E PALO BREA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10665 E PALO BREA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10665 E PALO BREA Drive does offer parking.
Does 10665 E PALO BREA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10665 E PALO BREA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10665 E PALO BREA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10665 E PALO BREA Drive has a pool.
Does 10665 E PALO BREA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10665 E PALO BREA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10665 E PALO BREA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10665 E PALO BREA Drive has units with dishwashers.
