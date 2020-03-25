All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive

10648 East Penstamin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10648 East Penstamin Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Super Clean move in ready rental. Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Updated kitchen with granite. Stainless appliances, tile floors. Stacked stone fireplace. Backyard has views to natural area. 2.5 car garage with storage cabinets. Covered patio with north facing patio. Washer and Dryer included. Community has pools, tennis, access to golf, walking paths. Tenant pays all utilities and pest control. 48 hours notice to show, thank you for understanding! McDowell Mt Regional Park offers 40 miles of hiking trails. Close to Ice Den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive have any available units?
10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive have?
Some of 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive does offer parking.
Does 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive has a pool.
Does 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
