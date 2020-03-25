10648 E PENSTAMIN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

Super Clean move in ready rental. Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Updated kitchen with granite. Stainless appliances, tile floors. Stacked stone fireplace. Backyard has views to natural area. 2.5 car garage with storage cabinets. Covered patio with north facing patio. Washer and Dryer included. Community has pools, tennis, access to golf, walking paths. Tenant pays all utilities and pest control. 48 hours notice to show, thank you for understanding! McDowell Mt Regional Park offers 40 miles of hiking trails. Close to Ice Den.