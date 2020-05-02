All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

10636 East Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10636 East Tierra Buena Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Executive single level home in desirable McDowell Mountain Ranch. This home shows pride of ownership and exudes character and warmth. Oversized Cul-de-Sac lot with a Pebble-Tec pool/water feature and McDowell Mountain views. Three bedrooms plus den, formal Living Room/Dining combo. Great Room has fireplace & eat-in kitchen with black appliances. Bathrooms have been updated with new lighting and faucets. Custom paint, a nice combination of tile and hand scrapped wood flooring in the family spaces and carpeted bedrooms. Front loading Washer/Dryer. A three car garage with built-in cabinets and work bench provide extra storage. Community features Hiking Trails/Olympic size Pool/Tennis/Basketball/Golf Club/Aquatic Center and Library. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. And if that weren't enough, there are miles and miles of hiking, biking & equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. This sanctuary encompasses about 30,000 acres of pristine desert. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is owned by Phil Mickelson with the clubhouse & restaurant/grill recently remodeled. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river & Library is close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers parking.
Does 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a pool.
Does 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.

