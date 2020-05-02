10636 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Executive single level home in desirable McDowell Mountain Ranch. This home shows pride of ownership and exudes character and warmth. Oversized Cul-de-Sac lot with a Pebble-Tec pool/water feature and McDowell Mountain views. Three bedrooms plus den, formal Living Room/Dining combo. Great Room has fireplace & eat-in kitchen with black appliances. Bathrooms have been updated with new lighting and faucets. Custom paint, a nice combination of tile and hand scrapped wood flooring in the family spaces and carpeted bedrooms. Front loading Washer/Dryer. A three car garage with built-in cabinets and work bench provide extra storage. Community features Hiking Trails/Olympic size Pool/Tennis/Basketball/Golf Club/Aquatic Center and Library. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. And if that weren't enough, there are miles and miles of hiking, biking & equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. This sanctuary encompasses about 30,000 acres of pristine desert. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is owned by Phil Mickelson with the clubhouse & restaurant/grill recently remodeled. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river & Library is close by.