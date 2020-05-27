10633 E TERRA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Truly gorgeous home with fabulous curb appeal and magnificent upgrades throughout. Clients flexible on lease term - 3, 6, 9 or for full year. The kitchen is out of this world! Wolfe stainless steel appliances, hi-tech cabinetry and counter tops are sleek and modern, glass tile backsplash, glass front cabinetry. Secluded master suite with fireplace and bathroom rivaling the finest spas and enormous walk in closet. All hard surface flooring, shutters, recessed lighting, custom top of the line light fixtures. There is even an attached two room guest house accessed through the front or rear yard. Perfect for a home office or visiting guest. Lush, landscaping with sparkling pool, grass area, oversized patio and an abundance of fruit trees. This home is situated on a cul de sac street in one of the best subdivisions on Scottsdale Ranch