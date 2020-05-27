All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10633 E TERRA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10633 E TERRA Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

10633 E TERRA Drive

10633 East Terra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10633 East Terra Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Truly gorgeous home with fabulous curb appeal and magnificent upgrades throughout. Clients flexible on lease term - 3, 6, 9 or for full year. The kitchen is out of this world! Wolfe stainless steel appliances, hi-tech cabinetry and counter tops are sleek and modern, glass tile backsplash, glass front cabinetry. Secluded master suite with fireplace and bathroom rivaling the finest spas and enormous walk in closet. All hard surface flooring, shutters, recessed lighting, custom top of the line light fixtures. There is even an attached two room guest house accessed through the front or rear yard. Perfect for a home office or visiting guest. Lush, landscaping with sparkling pool, grass area, oversized patio and an abundance of fruit trees. Truly gorgeous home with fabulous curb appeal and magnificent upgrades throughout. Clients flexible on lease term - 3, 6, 9 or for full year. The kitchen is out of this world! Wolfe stainless steel appliances, hi-tech cabinetry and counter tops are sleek and modern, glass tile backsplash, glass front cabinetry. Secluded master suite with fireplace and bathroom rivaling the finest spas and enormous walk in closet. All hard surface flooring, shutters, recessed lighting, custom top of the line light fixtures. There is even an attached two room guest house accessed through the front or rear yard. Perfect for a home office or visiting guest. Lush, landscaping with sparkling pool, grass area, oversized patio and an abundance of fruit trees. This home is situated on a cul de sac street in one of the best subdivisions on Scottsdale Ranch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10633 E TERRA Drive have any available units?
10633 E TERRA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10633 E TERRA Drive have?
Some of 10633 E TERRA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10633 E TERRA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10633 E TERRA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10633 E TERRA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10633 E TERRA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10633 E TERRA Drive offer parking?
No, 10633 E TERRA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10633 E TERRA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10633 E TERRA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10633 E TERRA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10633 E TERRA Drive has a pool.
Does 10633 E TERRA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10633 E TERRA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10633 E TERRA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10633 E TERRA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College