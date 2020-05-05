All apartments in Scottsdale
10610 E MORNING STAR Drive
10610 E MORNING STAR Drive

10610 East Morning Star Drive · (480) 792-9500
Location

10610 East Morning Star Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Very nicely appointed and upgraded home. FULLY FURNISHED for long or shorter term(30 day minimum). 3 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 car garage, single level (no stairs). Travertine tile throughout home. Carpeting in all bedrooms. Kitchen includes gas stove, eat in kitchen area, breakfast bar overlooking great room, stainless steel appliances. Big screen TV's in all rooms, ceiling fans, security system, refrigerator, washer/dryer and much much more. Rent will include all utilities(cap of $400) including internet services with gigabit internet speed. Community pool and common areas available for tenants use. Backyard is private with open viewing fencing. Will consider pets, please call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive have any available units?
10610 E MORNING STAR Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive have?
Some of 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10610 E MORNING STAR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive does offer parking.
Does 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive has a pool.
Does 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10610 E MORNING STAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
