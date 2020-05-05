10610 E MORNING STAR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Very nicely appointed and upgraded home. FULLY FURNISHED for long or shorter term(30 day minimum). 3 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 car garage, single level (no stairs). Travertine tile throughout home. Carpeting in all bedrooms. Kitchen includes gas stove, eat in kitchen area, breakfast bar overlooking great room, stainless steel appliances. Big screen TV's in all rooms, ceiling fans, security system, refrigerator, washer/dryer and much much more. Rent will include all utilities(cap of $400) including internet services with gigabit internet speed. Community pool and common areas available for tenants use. Backyard is private with open viewing fencing. Will consider pets, please call.