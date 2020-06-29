10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

It's all about LOCATION and you now have the opportunity to move into a turn key ready home in the gated community of Sonoran Fairways in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Fully furnished and incredibly immaculate. Spacious and luxurious 4 bedroom/2bath (one bedroom is furnished as an office) home all customized with Beautiful and bright open floor plan with high ceilings. A fully remodeled kitchen with eat in island, lots of storage and working counter space. Kitchen opens to family room area and overlooks the resort style backyard. The water features can be enjoyed throughout the entire back areas of the home. Extended patio w/turf grass, private pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen , putting green and firepit. Amenities Include a basic cable package. Landlord to pay landscaping and pool service. You can sit on the back patio and relax or enjoy all the amenities of MMR such as the trail system, community pools, tennis and pickle ball are available to you. The location is about a block from the golf course to enjoy a meal, sunset and wine, or of course golf. You can take a morning walk to the local coffee shop or to dining. Improvements in the last 2 years include: New washer and dryer, new HVAC, new water softener, roof, all new windows, garage doors, landscape lighting, ceiling fans in all rooms, interior and exterior painting, additional can ceiling lights, new kitchen lighting fixtures, new irrigation system, custom trellises, plantation shutters in office, living, dining room.