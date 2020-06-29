All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:57 AM

10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive

10601 East Meadowhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10601 East Meadowhill Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
It's all about LOCATION and you now have the opportunity to move into a turn key ready home in the gated community of Sonoran Fairways in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Fully furnished and incredibly immaculate. Spacious and luxurious 4 bedroom/2bath (one bedroom is furnished as an office) home all customized with Beautiful and bright open floor plan with high ceilings. A fully remodeled kitchen with eat in island, lots of storage and working counter space. Kitchen opens to family room area and overlooks the resort style backyard. The water features can be enjoyed throughout the entire back areas of the home. Extended patio w/turf grass, private pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen , putting green and firepit. Amenities Include a basic cable package. Landlord to pay landscaping and pool service. You can sit on the back patio and relax or enjoy all the amenities of MMR such as the trail system, community pools, tennis and pickle ball are available to you. The location is about a block from the golf course to enjoy a meal, sunset and wine, or of course golf. You can take a morning walk to the local coffee shop or to dining. Improvements in the last 2 years include: New washer and dryer, new HVAC, new water softener, roof, all new windows, garage doors, landscape lighting, ceiling fans in all rooms, interior and exterior painting, additional can ceiling lights, new kitchen lighting fixtures, new irrigation system, custom trellises, plantation shutters in office, living, dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive have any available units?
10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive have?
Some of 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive offers parking.
Does 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive has a pool.
Does 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10601 E MEADOWHILL Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College