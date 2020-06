10566 Star Of The Desert Dri

Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFULLY NEWLY REMODELED MCDOWELL RANCH HOME IS LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC ON A VERY QUIET STREET. IT HAS ALL HIGH END APPLIANCES 36INCH THERMADOR DUEL RANGE AND OVEN ,CUSTOM BUILT IN THERMADOR WINE FRIDGE WITH TWO CLIMATE CONTROL ZONES FOR WHITE AND REDWINE, THERMADOR FRENCH DOOR ENERGY EFFICIENT REFRIGERATOR AND FREEZER WITH ICE MAKER, BOSCH QUIET DISH WASHER, BOSCH ENVIRONMENTAL WATER CONSERVING WASHER AND ENERGY EFFICIENT DRYER, NEW AC, HAIKU FANS, AND TANKLESS WATER HEATER. QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, LARGE ISLAND OPEN TO LIVING ROOM THAT LEADS OUT TO A BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPE BACK YARD WITH OUTDOOR DINING AREA W/BBQ. TASTEFULLY TILED THROUGH OUT THE WHOLE HOUSE. MASTER SUITE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINK VANITY,AND WALK IN CLOSET. SECOND BATHROOM HAS A TUB /SHOWER COMBO JACUZZI TUB . SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FRONT LOADERS. FULLY FURNISHED WITH RESTORATION HARDWARE FURNITURE. ITS NOT A GATED COMMUNITY BUT OFFERS MANY WONDERFUL AMENITIES, POOL, HOT TUB, PICKLE LEAGUE BALL, TENNIS COURTS, AND VOLLEYBALL COURT. NEAR DC RANCH, MAYO CLINIC, MCDOWELL RANCH PRESERVE,HIKING TRAILS, MOUNTAIN BIKING,ONE MILE FROM MCDOWELL RANCH GOLF COURSE, HAS A SUPER CLUB HOUSE.