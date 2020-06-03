All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

10560 E Firewheel Drive

10560 East Firewheel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10560 East Firewheel Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
**Updated Photos Coming Soon- Home is NOT Furnished** Stunning 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Rental Opportunity with Mountain and City Light Views in the Highly Desirable McDowell Mountain Ranch Community! Yes You Heard Right... Enjoy the Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Parks, Playgrounds and more! Property Features Three Car Garage, Professionally Landscaped Yard with Bi-Weekly Service Included, Covered Patio, Balcony with Mountain and City Light Views, Backs Common Area and we have not even gone inside yet! Perfect Mix Of Carpet and Travertine Floors, Vaulted Ceilings at Entry, Formal Dining Area, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters, Half Bath, Inside Laundry, Spacious Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10560 E Firewheel Drive have any available units?
10560 E Firewheel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10560 E Firewheel Drive have?
Some of 10560 E Firewheel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10560 E Firewheel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10560 E Firewheel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10560 E Firewheel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10560 E Firewheel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10560 E Firewheel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10560 E Firewheel Drive offers parking.
Does 10560 E Firewheel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10560 E Firewheel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10560 E Firewheel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10560 E Firewheel Drive has a pool.
Does 10560 E Firewheel Drive have accessible units?
No, 10560 E Firewheel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10560 E Firewheel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10560 E Firewheel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
