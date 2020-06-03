10560 E Firewheel Drive

Amenities

**Updated Photos Coming Soon- Home is NOT Furnished** Stunning 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Rental Opportunity with Mountain and City Light Views in the Highly Desirable McDowell Mountain Ranch Community! Yes You Heard Right... Enjoy the Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Parks, Playgrounds and more! Property Features Three Car Garage, Professionally Landscaped Yard with Bi-Weekly Service Included, Covered Patio, Balcony with Mountain and City Light Views, Backs Common Area and we have not even gone inside yet! Perfect Mix Of Carpet and Travertine Floors, Vaulted Ceilings at Entry, Formal Dining Area, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters, Half Bath, Inside Laundry, Spacious Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower and Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee