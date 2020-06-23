10524 E Firewheel Drive

Amenities

Short-Term Furnished home (avail month-to-month) or long term lease (different rate) 3 bed, 2 bath home, vaulted ceiling, open floor. Vaulted ceiling/open floor plan home with formal living room and dining room at entry. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets and counter space as well as an island that opens into family room with fireplace. Master suite features double doors, walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and dual sinks. Guest bed w/queen&twin beds allowing the home to sleep 6 comfortably. Desert backyard with covered patio. Community has 2 pools,spa, walking paths, childrens playground, tennis court and golf course. Newly renovated, air conditioned & fully furnished, 3-car garage, security system.Close to Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland shopping, restaurants Westworld Utilities only included during "off peak" months **RATES VARY BASED ON TIME OF YEAR**