All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10524 E Firewheel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10524 E Firewheel Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:18 PM

10524 E Firewheel Drive

10524 East Firewheel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10524 East Firewheel Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Short-Term Furnished home (avail month-to-month) or long term lease (different rate) 3 bed, 2 bath home, vaulted ceiling, open floor. Vaulted ceiling/open floor plan home with formal living room and dining room at entry. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets and counter space as well as an island that opens into family room with fireplace. Master suite features double doors, walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and dual sinks. Guest bed w/queen&twin beds allowing the home to sleep 6 comfortably. Desert backyard with covered patio. Community has 2 pools,spa, walking paths, childrens playground, tennis court and golf course. Newly renovated, air conditioned & fully furnished, 3-car garage, security system.Close to Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland shopping, restaurants Westworld Utilities only included during "off peak" months **RATES VARY BASED ON TIME OF YEAR**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 E Firewheel Drive have any available units?
10524 E Firewheel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10524 E Firewheel Drive have?
Some of 10524 E Firewheel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 E Firewheel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10524 E Firewheel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 E Firewheel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10524 E Firewheel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10524 E Firewheel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10524 E Firewheel Drive does offer parking.
Does 10524 E Firewheel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10524 E Firewheel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 E Firewheel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10524 E Firewheel Drive has a pool.
Does 10524 E Firewheel Drive have accessible units?
No, 10524 E Firewheel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 E Firewheel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10524 E Firewheel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College