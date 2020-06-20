All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10491 E Raintree Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10491 E Raintree Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:28 AM

10491 E Raintree Dr

10491 East Raintree Drive · (877) 208-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10491 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fantastic 3 bedroom rental home in North Scottsdale! Nice floor plan with high soaring ceilings. upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large diagonally laid ceramic tile throughout downstairs. Master bedroom upstairs with mountain and city light views, master bath with dual sinks and maple vanity and tub/shower combo. R/O system, water softener, and a security system! Also included are the Mcdowell Mountain Ranch community features with pool, tennis, and hiking trails! Call today for easy showing! ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!! ** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10491 E Raintree Dr have any available units?
10491 E Raintree Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10491 E Raintree Dr have?
Some of 10491 E Raintree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10491 E Raintree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10491 E Raintree Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10491 E Raintree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10491 E Raintree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10491 E Raintree Dr offer parking?
No, 10491 E Raintree Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10491 E Raintree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10491 E Raintree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10491 E Raintree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10491 E Raintree Dr has a pool.
Does 10491 E Raintree Dr have accessible units?
No, 10491 E Raintree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10491 E Raintree Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10491 E Raintree Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10491 E Raintree Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity