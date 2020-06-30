10453 E HILLERY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom (1 Bdrm is on the 1st Floor), 3 Full Bath Home has been Tastefully Remodeled with Travertine Floors, Granite Tile Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Lighting Fixtures, Ceiling Fans and Bronze Hardware. The Kitchen has a Tumbled Stone Backsplash, a Gas Range and a Center Island with a Breakfast Bar, newer dishwasher and microwave. There are Custom Paint Colors throughout as well as Designer Vanities in the Baths and 3 Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets, including the Master. There's a newer 15 SEER A/C, new hot water heater, newer wood look laminate flooring upstairs and in the study plus a new water softener and a new roof. Exterior painted July, 2017. All this plus it Backs to a Wash with a Ramada and Mountain Views!