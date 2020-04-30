10447 E MORNING STAR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Desirable great room concept floor plan with eat in kitchen opening to living room. Stainless steel appliances. Split master and good sized guest bedrooms. Nicely landscaped front and back. Walking distance to Arabian Library and Scottsdale MMR Aquatic Center. MMR Paradise Lane Community Center has pickle ball courts in addition to the outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, tennis courts, large grass park with play area including sprinklers for tots. Lighted walking trails within a block of the house! Easy access to Sonoran Preserve trails, too. Great schools and easy convenience to shopping and freeways.