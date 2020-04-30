All apartments in Scottsdale
10447 E MORNING STAR Drive
10447 E MORNING STAR Drive

10447 East Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10447 East Morning Star Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Desirable great room concept floor plan with eat in kitchen opening to living room. Stainless steel appliances. Split master and good sized guest bedrooms. Nicely landscaped front and back. Walking distance to Arabian Library and Scottsdale MMR Aquatic Center. MMR Paradise Lane Community Center has pickle ball courts in addition to the outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, tennis courts, large grass park with play area including sprinklers for tots. Lighted walking trails within a block of the house! Easy access to Sonoran Preserve trails, too. Great schools and easy convenience to shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

