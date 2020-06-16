All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
10444 North 69th Street
10444 North 69th Street

10444 North 69th Street · (480) 351-3855
Location

10444 North 69th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 215 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-

Welcome to the Saddletree Estates, a perfect relaxing retreat for your sunny Paradise Valley getaway! Tucked in a quiet community surrounded by greenery landscape, youï¿½??ll love the peacefulness the neighborhood has to offer. Relax by the pool, which is heated for your pleasure in the cooler Arizona months, or soak in the therapeutic hot tub. Our unit is adjacent to the pool, hot tub, grills, picnic tables, fitness center and clubhouse for your enjoyment!

This gorgeously decorated unit offers everything you will need for your stay! 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, comfortably sleeping 4 guests with a perfectly situated split bedroom design, offering additional privacy to all guests, as well as convenient office desk for your business needs. Fully equipped kitchen, dining room, and living room. Sliding door will lead you out to a private covered balcony, perfect for enjoying outdoor meals or reading your favorite book. Feel at home with added features such as large screen TVï¿½??s in every room, cable, password protected WiFi, in unit laundry, walk-in closet and much more. Condo entrance is on the 2nd floor and has assigned covered parking.

Just minutes away to all the popular shopping, dining, entertainment, amusement, recreation, and hiking. This quaint condo is perfect for all your vacation needs or business travels.

Max of 2 dogs allowed under 30lbs with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. Per HOA, 30 night minimum stay is required. Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10444 North 69th Street have any available units?
10444 North 69th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10444 North 69th Street have?
Some of 10444 North 69th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10444 North 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10444 North 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10444 North 69th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10444 North 69th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10444 North 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10444 North 69th Street does offer parking.
Does 10444 North 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10444 North 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10444 North 69th Street have a pool?
Yes, 10444 North 69th Street has a pool.
Does 10444 North 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 10444 North 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10444 North 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10444 North 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
