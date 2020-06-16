10444 North 69th Street

Amenities

VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-



Welcome to the Saddletree Estates, a perfect relaxing retreat for your sunny Paradise Valley getaway! Tucked in a quiet community surrounded by greenery landscape, youï¿½??ll love the peacefulness the neighborhood has to offer. Relax by the pool, which is heated for your pleasure in the cooler Arizona months, or soak in the therapeutic hot tub. Our unit is adjacent to the pool, hot tub, grills, picnic tables, fitness center and clubhouse for your enjoyment!



This gorgeously decorated unit offers everything you will need for your stay! 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, comfortably sleeping 4 guests with a perfectly situated split bedroom design, offering additional privacy to all guests, as well as convenient office desk for your business needs. Fully equipped kitchen, dining room, and living room. Sliding door will lead you out to a private covered balcony, perfect for enjoying outdoor meals or reading your favorite book. Feel at home with added features such as large screen TVï¿½??s in every room, cable, password protected WiFi, in unit laundry, walk-in closet and much more. Condo entrance is on the 2nd floor and has assigned covered parking.



Just minutes away to all the popular shopping, dining, entertainment, amusement, recreation, and hiking. This quaint condo is perfect for all your vacation needs or business travels.



Max of 2 dogs allowed under 30lbs with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. Per HOA, 30 night minimum stay is required. Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014

