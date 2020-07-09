10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate! Premium lot backs to Natural Open Space. Spectacular uninterrupted McDowell Mountain views & home sided by single stories. Paint with subtle accent walls. Upgraded carpet, lighting, dishwasher, verticals, smoke alarms & sunscreens. Cream colored wood blinds. 19' neutral tile set on the diagonal in kitchen, all traffic areas and bathrooms. Black granite kitchen counters with full backsplash. Kitchen cabinets refinished a year ago. Ceiling fans, water softener, security system, fridge, washer, dryer. Yard service & repairs included. Spectacular sunsets/city lights rear, McDowell Mountain views in front! Master and two bedrooms up, one down with bathroom. Enjoy endless trails, golf, pools+spas, tennis, comm. center. Great schools, library, aquatic center nearby!