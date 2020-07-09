All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane

10429 East Texas Sage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10429 East Texas Sage Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate! Premium lot backs to Natural Open Space. Spectacular uninterrupted McDowell Mountain views & home sided by single stories. Paint with subtle accent walls. Upgraded carpet, lighting, dishwasher, verticals, smoke alarms & sunscreens. Cream colored wood blinds. 19' neutral tile set on the diagonal in kitchen, all traffic areas and bathrooms. Black granite kitchen counters with full backsplash. Kitchen cabinets refinished a year ago. Ceiling fans, water softener, security system, fridge, washer, dryer. Yard service & repairs included. Spectacular sunsets/city lights rear, McDowell Mountain views in front! Master and two bedrooms up, one down with bathroom. Enjoy endless trails, golf, pools+spas, tennis, comm. center. Great schools, library, aquatic center nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have any available units?
10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have?
Some of 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane offers parking.
Does 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane has a pool.
Does 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10429 E TEXAS SAGE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College