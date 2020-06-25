All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:09 PM

10423 E Saltillo Drive

10423 East Saltillo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10423 East Saltillo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This gorgeous home has everything you need with no expense spared! Custom kitchen, wood floors, luxurious designer furnishings, pool table, private heated pool & spa, gas BBQ, fire pit and covered patio. Community center has a gym & tennis courts. Steam shower, high ceilings & situated in a quiet and scenic neighborhood w/ beautiful desert landscape surrounded by the McDowell Mountains and open space. Great area of North Scottsdale close to DC Ranch / MarketStreet for shopping, dining, amenities. Grocery store & everything is close by. Easy access to 101 frw, hiking trails & golf course, Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter shopping & restaurants. Brand new remodel and decorated by a designer - lots of Arizona appeal! Everything is brand new and high end. Very scenic area of Scottsdale with lots of natural area open spaces.
Pool can be heated for extra daily charge. Come enjoy the best of Scottsdale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10423 E Saltillo Drive have any available units?
10423 E Saltillo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10423 E Saltillo Drive have?
Some of 10423 E Saltillo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10423 E Saltillo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10423 E Saltillo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10423 E Saltillo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10423 E Saltillo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10423 E Saltillo Drive offer parking?
No, 10423 E Saltillo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10423 E Saltillo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10423 E Saltillo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10423 E Saltillo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10423 E Saltillo Drive has a pool.
Does 10423 E Saltillo Drive have accessible units?
No, 10423 E Saltillo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10423 E Saltillo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10423 E Saltillo Drive has units with dishwashers.
