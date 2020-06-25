10423 E Saltillo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This gorgeous home has everything you need with no expense spared! Custom kitchen, wood floors, luxurious designer furnishings, pool table, private heated pool & spa, gas BBQ, fire pit and covered patio. Community center has a gym & tennis courts. Steam shower, high ceilings & situated in a quiet and scenic neighborhood w/ beautiful desert landscape surrounded by the McDowell Mountains and open space. Great area of North Scottsdale close to DC Ranch / MarketStreet for shopping, dining, amenities. Grocery store & everything is close by. Easy access to 101 frw, hiking trails & golf course, Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter shopping & restaurants. Brand new remodel and decorated by a designer - lots of Arizona appeal! Everything is brand new and high end. Very scenic area of Scottsdale with lots of natural area open spaces.

Pool can be heated for extra daily charge. Come enjoy the best of Scottsdale!