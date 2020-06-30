10418 E MEADOWHILL Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!! Down the street From the MMR Golf Club! Gated community in McDowell Mountain Ranch on a Cul de sac! PRIVACY, backs up to Natural area of open space! Large Master bedroom, 2 sided fireplace, open Formal living/dining and open family room/kitchen. Extended Garage, Extended Covered Patio. Built in Entertainment Center. 4th Bedroom could be den/office. New Carpet & new paint. Nice backyard with extended patio, view fence mountain views & grassy play area! 2 blocks from club house with community pools, kids play areas, tennis courts, Hiking and Biking trails, Waterpark, Skatepark etc. Available for occupancy now. Only 1 pet ok with additional security deposit, cats ok, Dogs under 50 lbs. NO SMOKING. Minimum 12 month lease.