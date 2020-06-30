10418 E MEADOWHILL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW!! Down the street From the MMR Golf Club! Gated community in McDowell Mountain Ranch on a Cul de sac! PRIVACY, backs up to Natural area of open space! Large Master bedroom, 2 sided fireplace, open Formal living/dining and open family room/kitchen. Extended Garage, Extended Covered Patio. Built in Entertainment Center. 4th Bedroom could be den/office. New Carpet & new paint. Nice backyard with extended patio, view fence mountain views & grassy play area! 2 blocks from club house with community pools, kids play areas, tennis courts, Hiking and Biking trails, Waterpark, Skatepark etc. Available for occupancy now. Only 1 pet ok with additional security deposit, cats ok, Dogs under 50 lbs. NO SMOKING. Minimum 12 month lease.