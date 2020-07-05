All apartments in Scottsdale
10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive

10392 East Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10392 East Pine Valley Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Furnished 3 month minimum available up until Aug 30th. 4 spacious bedrooms Gorgeous contemporary kitchen decor with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances Kitchen is stocked with all kitchen supplies, plates, silverware, coffee maker (coffee, cream & sugar provided), spices, salt/pepper, olive oil, etc. Light & bright living room where you can cuddle up on our extremely comfortable sectional next to the gas fireplace and watch your favorite show on the large flat screen TV top of the line beds and bedding as we want all of our guests to be comfortable and have a great night sleep 2 full bathrooms The private backyard has plenty of seating to gather around the pool or fire pit and bbq for grilling Wifi 3 car attached garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive have any available units?
10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive have?
Some of 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive has a pool.
Does 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10392 E PINE VALLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
