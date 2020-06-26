All apartments in Scottsdale
10354 E SALTILLO Drive

10354 East Saltillo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10354 East Saltillo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't let this gorgeous home get away! Great location and beautifully upgraded. This three bedroom, two bath home comes with granite counters, a center island and stainless steel appliances. An over-sized laundry room for this size home has extra space for inside storage or a second refrigerator. The 2 car garage has plenty of built-in garage cabinetry. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped, north facing backyard. A great location to enjoy walking to nearby restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation as well as the great Arizona outdoors. Quarterly landscaping maintenance is included. Listing agent to write lease. An addendum is attached to the Lease Agrmt. Ask agent about or find in the documents tab in the mls listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10354 E SALTILLO Drive have any available units?
10354 E SALTILLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10354 E SALTILLO Drive have?
Some of 10354 E SALTILLO Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10354 E SALTILLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10354 E SALTILLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10354 E SALTILLO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10354 E SALTILLO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10354 E SALTILLO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10354 E SALTILLO Drive offers parking.
Does 10354 E SALTILLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10354 E SALTILLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10354 E SALTILLO Drive have a pool?
No, 10354 E SALTILLO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10354 E SALTILLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 10354 E SALTILLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10354 E SALTILLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10354 E SALTILLO Drive has units with dishwashers.
