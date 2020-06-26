10354 E SALTILLO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't let this gorgeous home get away! Great location and beautifully upgraded. This three bedroom, two bath home comes with granite counters, a center island and stainless steel appliances. An over-sized laundry room for this size home has extra space for inside storage or a second refrigerator. The 2 car garage has plenty of built-in garage cabinetry. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped, north facing backyard. A great location to enjoy walking to nearby restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation as well as the great Arizona outdoors. Quarterly landscaping maintenance is included. Listing agent to write lease. An addendum is attached to the Lease Agrmt. Ask agent about or find in the documents tab in the mls listing.