10334 E ACOMA Drive

Remodeled with the latest and greatest finishes and 2 new 14 SEER a/c units, 3,064 Square Foot, 4 bedroom PLUS over-sized loft/den/office, 3 full baths, 3 car garage in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Granite, tile, upgraded flooring through out. Refrigerator, washer and dryer and new built in BBQ included. Pets considered. Walking distance to community pool, tennis and playground. Also within walking distance is the McDowell Mountain Ranch Park & Aquatic Center w/ a 35-acre park with WATER SLIDES, 600' LAZY RIVER, BEACH-like entry into a large play pool, and an interactive spray pad. It also has 4 soccer fields, 2 ball fields and lap swimming,fitness center and a SKATE PARK