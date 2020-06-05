All apartments in Scottsdale
10334 E ACOMA Drive
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

10334 E ACOMA Drive

10334 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10334 East Acoma Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled with the latest and greatest finishes and 2 new 14 SEER a/c units, 3,064 Square Foot, 4 bedroom PLUS over-sized loft/den/office, 3 full baths, 3 car garage in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Granite, tile, upgraded flooring through out. Refrigerator, washer and dryer and new built in BBQ included. Pets considered. Walking distance to community pool, tennis and playground. Also within walking distance is the McDowell Mountain Ranch Park & Aquatic Center w/ a 35-acre park with WATER SLIDES, 600' LAZY RIVER, BEACH-like entry into a large play pool, and an interactive spray pad. It also has 4 soccer fields, 2 ball fields and lap swimming,fitness center and a SKATE PARK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10334 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
10334 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10334 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 10334 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10334 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10334 E ACOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10334 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10334 E ACOMA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10334 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10334 E ACOMA Drive offers parking.
Does 10334 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10334 E ACOMA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10334 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10334 E ACOMA Drive has a pool.
Does 10334 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10334 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10334 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10334 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.

