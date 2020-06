Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Fully Furnished....!! Single story home with a private heated pool and spa in the beautiful gated community of Eagles Glenn in north Scottsdale with the gorgeous Pinnacle Peak as your backdrop! PRIME location for seasonal or long term lease near golf, tennis, shopping, restaurants, hiking, and so much more! INCLUDED in the lease price: Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage (up to $300/month), Pool Service, and Gardening service! Don't miss out on this one!