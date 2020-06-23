10242 E KAREN Drive

Amenities

Live in a resort! Beautiful upgraded and well maintained 5BR/3BA home in stunning and highly desirable Discovery Canyon in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Stainless and granite in kitchen. Private Pool and Spa, soft water + more. Gas Fireplace. Two community pools, nearby aquatic center, McDowell Mountain trailheads close by & 60 miles of trails. Near McDowell Mountain Golf Course for breakfast or lunch. Scottsdale schools & excellent community amenities (playground, tennis, volleyball, basketball, bike & hiking paths) in exclusive McDowell Mountain Ranch in Scottsdale. 4BR Upstairs 1BR downstairs. Pool Service & landscaping included. Enjoy mountain views all around the area. For 2 year lease, discount rent to $2,600/mo. McDowell Mountain Ranch, the place everyone wants to live....You can too!