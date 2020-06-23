All apartments in Scottsdale
10242 E KAREN Drive

10242 East Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10242 East Karen Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Live in a resort! Beautiful upgraded and well maintained 5BR/3BA home in stunning and highly desirable Discovery Canyon in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Stainless and granite in kitchen. Private Pool and Spa, soft water + more. Gas Fireplace. Two community pools, nearby aquatic center, McDowell Mountain trailheads close by & 60 miles of trails. Near McDowell Mountain Golf Course for breakfast or lunch. Scottsdale schools & excellent community amenities (playground, tennis, volleyball, basketball, bike & hiking paths) in exclusive McDowell Mountain Ranch in Scottsdale. 4BR Upstairs 1BR downstairs. Pool Service & landscaping included. Enjoy mountain views all around the area. For 2 year lease, discount rent to $2,600/mo. McDowell Mountain Ranch, the place everyone wants to live....You can too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 E KAREN Drive have any available units?
10242 E KAREN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10242 E KAREN Drive have?
Some of 10242 E KAREN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10242 E KAREN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10242 E KAREN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 E KAREN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10242 E KAREN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10242 E KAREN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10242 E KAREN Drive does offer parking.
Does 10242 E KAREN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10242 E KAREN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 E KAREN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10242 E KAREN Drive has a pool.
Does 10242 E KAREN Drive have accessible units?
No, 10242 E KAREN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 E KAREN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10242 E KAREN Drive has units with dishwashers.
