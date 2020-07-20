All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

10204 E WHITE FEATHER Lane

10204 East White Feather Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10204 East White Feather Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Troon North gem. Soak in the serenity and beauty of the Sonoran Desert with quick access to the public Troon North Golf Course and Club dining. Stunning Tuscan style former model home. 2 king bedroom suites, a luxury queen sofa sleeper in the loft area. Extra bedding, etc. It is Turnkey. Gourmet kitchen with granite tops and cherry wood cabinets, travertine floors and spectacular views. Gas fireplace. High end wall finishes and tile work make this is a fantastic opportunity for discerning buyers. Well maintained community pool, spa and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

