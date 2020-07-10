All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

10175 East Cochise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lake Serena frontage with its own private boat dock within the secured and gated Scottsdale Ranch, ''Landings'' cul de sac, this 3 bedroom / 2 Bath home has been completely remodeled and updated! Open and fresh with luxury living inside and out. Relax inside with all of the convenient amenities available with this one level home including new appliances, lighting, bathrooms, tile flooring, paint, plumbing, etc. The home is available on a turn key basis, if desired, complete with solid and tasteful high end but casual/comfortable furnishings, linens, dish-ware, supplies, etc. Enjoy the outdoor lake front patio complete with spool (Spa/pool), privacy palms, resort type lounge accommodations, private boat dock, and evening lighting. Two car garage with space for an additional two cars in driveway.

Terms are 9 months or 12 months or longer.

Property is available immediately in a turn key, fully furnished and stocked home. If tenant desires an unfurnished home, owner may consider.

Small dogs subject to approval and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10175 E COCHISE Drive have any available units?
10175 E COCHISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10175 E COCHISE Drive have?
Some of 10175 E COCHISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10175 E COCHISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10175 E COCHISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10175 E COCHISE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10175 E COCHISE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10175 E COCHISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10175 E COCHISE Drive offers parking.
Does 10175 E COCHISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10175 E COCHISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10175 E COCHISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10175 E COCHISE Drive has a pool.
Does 10175 E COCHISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10175 E COCHISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10175 E COCHISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10175 E COCHISE Drive has units with dishwashers.

