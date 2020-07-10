10175 E COCHISE Drive

Amenities

Lake Serena frontage with its own private boat dock within the secured and gated Scottsdale Ranch, ''Landings'' cul de sac, this 3 bedroom / 2 Bath home has been completely remodeled and updated! Open and fresh with luxury living inside and out. Relax inside with all of the convenient amenities available with this one level home including new appliances, lighting, bathrooms, tile flooring, paint, plumbing, etc. The home is available on a turn key basis, if desired, complete with solid and tasteful high end but casual/comfortable furnishings, linens, dish-ware, supplies, etc. Enjoy the outdoor lake front patio complete with spool (Spa/pool), privacy palms, resort type lounge accommodations, private boat dock, and evening lighting. Two car garage with space for an additional two cars in driveway.



Terms are 9 months or 12 months or longer.



Property is available immediately in a turn key, fully furnished and stocked home. If tenant desires an unfurnished home, owner may consider.



Small dogs subject to approval and pet deposit.