Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

10156 E. Whitefeather Lane

10156 E White Feather Ln · (480) 837-6700
Location

10156 E White Feather Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
On the Green at Troon North!!!! - 4 br/4.5 ba Townhouse located in the world famous Troon subdivision!! This townhome is the ultimate entertainer's retreat with 4 beds/ 4.5 baths allowing you and your guest their own space, privacy and relaxation. With nearly 2,500 sf, 4 en suite bed/baths, a downstairs powder room, an upstairs loft, a two-car direct entry garage and an open kitchen/living room concept, you can't find a better vacation home, golf villa or VRBO!!! All four bedrooms lead to covered decks with the South upstairs en suite bedroom boasting views of Pinnacle Peak and Troon area mountains. Troon North amenities include world class golf, tennis, walking, hiking, fitness, top Scottsdale dinning within 5 to 15 min.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane have any available units?
10156 E. Whitefeather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane have?
Some of 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10156 E. Whitefeather Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane does offer parking.
Does 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane have a pool?
No, 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane have accessible units?
No, 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10156 E. Whitefeather Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
