10156 E. Whitefeather Lane

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage tennis court

On the Green at Troon North!!!! - 4 br/4.5 ba Townhouse located in the world famous Troon subdivision!! This townhome is the ultimate entertainer's retreat with 4 beds/ 4.5 baths allowing you and your guest their own space, privacy and relaxation. With nearly 2,500 sf, 4 en suite bed/baths, a downstairs powder room, an upstairs loft, a two-car direct entry garage and an open kitchen/living room concept, you can't find a better vacation home, golf villa or VRBO!!! All four bedrooms lead to covered decks with the South upstairs en suite bedroom boasting views of Pinnacle Peak and Troon area mountains. Troon North amenities include world class golf, tennis, walking, hiking, fitness, top Scottsdale dinning within 5 to 15 min.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5620084)