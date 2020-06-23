1012 N Boulder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fabulous 3 bedroom home! Spacious open kitchen & family room with access to the south facing patio for outdoor dining. Formal living Room with Dining Room & Wet bar looks out to the natural desert and another private patio with beautiful Mexican water fountain. There are 3 fireplaces in home, including one in the large Master Bedroom for those cozy,romantic nights. All three bedrooms have access to patios. Convenient location only 10 steps from back patio to heated Community Pool and Spa.Come see all The Boulders has to offer!