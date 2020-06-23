All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 1012 N Boulder Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1012 N Boulder Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

1012 N Boulder Drive

1012 Boulder Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1012 Boulder Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous 3 bedroom home! Spacious open kitchen & family room with access to the south facing patio for outdoor dining. Formal living Room with Dining Room & Wet bar looks out to the natural desert and another private patio with beautiful Mexican water fountain. There are 3 fireplaces in home, including one in the large Master Bedroom for those cozy,romantic nights. All three bedrooms have access to patios. Convenient location only 10 steps from back patio to heated Community Pool and Spa.Come see all The Boulders has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 N Boulder Drive have any available units?
1012 N Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 N Boulder Drive have?
Some of 1012 N Boulder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 N Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 N Boulder Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 N Boulder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1012 N Boulder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1012 N Boulder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1012 N Boulder Drive does offer parking.
Does 1012 N Boulder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 N Boulder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 N Boulder Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1012 N Boulder Drive has a pool.
Does 1012 N Boulder Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 N Boulder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 N Boulder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 N Boulder Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College