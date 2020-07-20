10113 N 103RD Street

Amenities

Scottsdale Ranch Lakeside!!! This awe-inspiring property takes the concept of an executive LAKESIDE rental and turns it into something extraordinary. It's hard to decide what to love most about this 3 bedroom, 2 ba Old World Lux Villa. Is it the spectacular views of the water? The spacious Tuscan luxury backyard lavished with imported Turkish stone and every amenity one could wish for and the lake beyond? Or the open floor plan upon entry, the dramatic custom stained cement floors throughout? Perhaps it's the chic cozy living room or formal dining room with wood fireplace overlooking the water? Maybe your favorite would be the master bedroom with reading nook, wood accents and master bath with handsome marble vanity, double sinks, rich hand carved wooden cabinets, elegant mosiac tile walk-in shower and over-sized jet tub.

Also hard to resist are the two extra bedrooms perfect for your family, personal office or your private library.

A clean and practical kitchen that is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample storage a quaint breakfast nook next to a zen-like garden atrium plus views of the Scottsdale Ranch Lake is a true game changer.

No matter what you love most about this magical home, it would be hard not to spend all your time, night or day by the pool, or the large dock...fishing, boating, kayaking, paddle boating...soaking up the breathtaking views all around you.

HOA, pool and lawn service included with lease.

You won't want to miss this one..... Schedule your appointment today.