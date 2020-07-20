All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10113 N 103RD Street

10113 North 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10113 North 103rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Scottsdale Ranch Lakeside!!! This awe-inspiring property takes the concept of an executive LAKESIDE rental and turns it into something extraordinary. It's hard to decide what to love most about this 3 bedroom, 2 ba Old World Lux Villa. Is it the spectacular views of the water? The spacious Tuscan luxury backyard lavished with imported Turkish stone and every amenity one could wish for and the lake beyond? Or the open floor plan upon entry, the dramatic custom stained cement floors throughout? Perhaps it's the chic cozy living room or formal dining room with wood fireplace overlooking the water? Maybe your favorite would be the master bedroom with reading nook, wood accents and master bath with handsome marble vanity, double sinks, rich hand carved wooden cabinets, elegant mosiac tile walk-in shower and over-sized jet tub.
Also hard to resist are the two extra bedrooms perfect for your family, personal office or your private library.
A clean and practical kitchen that is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, ample storage a quaint breakfast nook next to a zen-like garden atrium plus views of the Scottsdale Ranch Lake is a true game changer.
No matter what you love most about this magical home, it would be hard not to spend all your time, night or day by the pool, or the large dock...fishing, boating, kayaking, paddle boating...soaking up the breathtaking views all around you.
HOA, pool and lawn service included with lease.
You won't want to miss this one..... Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10113 N 103RD Street have any available units?
10113 N 103RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10113 N 103RD Street have?
Some of 10113 N 103RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10113 N 103RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
10113 N 103RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10113 N 103RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 10113 N 103RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10113 N 103RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 10113 N 103RD Street offers parking.
Does 10113 N 103RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10113 N 103RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10113 N 103RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 10113 N 103RD Street has a pool.
Does 10113 N 103RD Street have accessible units?
No, 10113 N 103RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10113 N 103RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10113 N 103RD Street has units with dishwashers.
