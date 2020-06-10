All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10101 N ARABIAN Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10101 N ARABIAN Trail
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

10101 N ARABIAN Trail

10101 North Arabian Trail · (480) 205-0037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10101 North Arabian Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2003 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautifully furnished condo in the heart of Scottsdale. Close to all kinds of shops and restaurants. Also, just a short drive to the 101 FWY which will get you anywhere in the city. Take in a Spring Training game at the D-Backs/Rockies Spring Training home which is a few miles away. Old Town Scottsdale just a short drive as well. The condo is fully furnished with everything you would need for a comfortable stay. Full sized washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator. Huge TV with cable & internet provided. Master bedroom also has a TV. Huge walk-in closet in both bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 N ARABIAN Trail have any available units?
10101 N ARABIAN Trail has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10101 N ARABIAN Trail have?
Some of 10101 N ARABIAN Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 N ARABIAN Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10101 N ARABIAN Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 N ARABIAN Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10101 N ARABIAN Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10101 N ARABIAN Trail offer parking?
No, 10101 N ARABIAN Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10101 N ARABIAN Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10101 N ARABIAN Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 N ARABIAN Trail have a pool?
No, 10101 N ARABIAN Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10101 N ARABIAN Trail have accessible units?
No, 10101 N ARABIAN Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 N ARABIAN Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 N ARABIAN Trail has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10101 N ARABIAN Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity