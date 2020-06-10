10101 N ARABIAN Trail

Amenities

Beautifully furnished condo in the heart of Scottsdale. Close to all kinds of shops and restaurants. Also, just a short drive to the 101 FWY which will get you anywhere in the city. Take in a Spring Training game at the D-Backs/Rockies Spring Training home which is a few miles away. Old Town Scottsdale just a short drive as well. The condo is fully furnished with everything you would need for a comfortable stay. Full sized washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator. Huge TV with cable & internet provided. Master bedroom also has a TV. Huge walk-in closet in both bedrooms.