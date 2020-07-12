/
107 Apartments for rent in Mountaingate, Phoenix, AZ
21 Units Available
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,003
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
822 sqft
A pet-friendly community that offers view of the mountains. Units feature modern kitchens, private balconies, walk-in closets and modern cabinetry for convenient living. Smoke-free units available.
22815 N 21ST Way
22815 North 21st Way, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1967 sqft
Beautiful rental home in northeast Phoenix, conveniently located close to freeways, Desert Ridge & City North shopping and dining! This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with a bright and open layout.
Results within 1 mile of Mountaingate
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1353 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
22921 N. 19th Way
22921 North 19th Way, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3200 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Great Location - NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features 18" Travertine floor throughout with 2 floor medallions. The kitchen features granite counter tops and maple cabinets.
2725 E MINE CREEK Road
2725 East Mine Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immediate occupancy available! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, updated ''townhouse'' located just north of Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek.
2236 E CREST Lane
2236 East Crest Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
A very attractive upgraded home. Beautiful 16 inch ceramic tile laid throughout. Separate Formal Living and Dining areas. Large Family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen with Oak cabinets. Great Floor Plan.
23419 N 21st Way
23419 North 21st Way, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1251 sqft
Adorable home in an amazing neighborhood. Laminate flooring throughout, with stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, granite counters & 2 under mounted sinks.
Results within 5 miles of Mountaingate
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like feel right off the Pima Freeway, 101. Brilliant layout and upscale amenities, including shuffleboard, pool tables, playground and media room. Kickboxing studio and community garden on-site. Granite countertops and hardwood floors alongside extra storage.
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,101
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a beautiful, tranquil setting with lush landscaping and scenic mountain views, The Cortina is located in North Phoenix and is close to major highways, shopping, and fine restaurants.
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
895 sqft
Strategically located close to Loop 101 and the I-17 with easy access to freeways. Well-designed homes with in-unit laundry and fully operable kitchens. Lush landscaped grounds, pool, clubhouse and spa.
Seven
19800 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1256 sqft
Uniquely designed homes reminiscent of colorful modern art. Stunningly luxurious with impressive amenities: 24-hour gym, hot tub, refreshing pool, coffee bar and more. Interiors are spacious and include in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$945
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Recently renovated units with all appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Carpet and hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Large in-ground pool, basketball court, tennis court and playground.
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,188
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1467 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment can be a challenge, especially if you have a furry friend.
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1319 sqft
Close to Fountain Square Mall for convenient shopping. Updated one- to three-bedroom units have granite counters, extra storage and laundry hookups. Community features sports courts, gym, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1105 sqft
Private garages, massive closets, and built-in tech areas. Amenities include resort-like pool, media room, and courtyard that pet owners will love. Near Paradise Valley Mall, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and other major retailers.
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$932
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1319 sqft
Community boasts a pool, playground, gym , volleyball court and clubhouse. Units have hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Easy access to I-17 for commuters. Lots of dining and shopping options a block away.
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$910
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1029 sqft
Located just off Highway 51, close to Loop 101 and Squaw Peak Freeway, with easy access to neighborhood schools, restaurants and shopping options. Spacious apartments with balconies, W/D hookup, microwave and generous walk-in closets.
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,605
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$987
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
832 sqft
Community features two pools, spa and fitness center. Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Phoenix, close to shopping, gym and Central Park.
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$835
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
841 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaped outdoor spaces, a large pool and a kid-friendly playground. Apartments offer private balconies and large kitchens with all the modern conveniences. For dining, check out Times Square Neighborhood Italian restaurant nearby.
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$934
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1387 sqft
Smart style meets cool comfort at Spectra on 7th. Our bright and breezy North Phoenix community in Deer Valley was tailored for your relaxation.
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,196
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1262 sqft
Great location, close to the heart of downtown Phoenix. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
819 sqft
Minutes from the freeway and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. These pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartments feature a pool, covered parking and gated access.
