Phoenix, AZ
9411 N 18th St
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

9411 N 18th St

9411 North 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9411 North 18th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9411 N 18th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020

This home is is a large floor plan with 2 bedrooms in the main home with a mother in law quarters off of the back of the garage. There is also a work shop. This is a very unique home with fresh 2 tone paint. New Carpet being installed.It does include a washer/dryer and a fridge.

$50 app fee per adult
$235 admin fee
2.3% city rental tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
250/350/500 pet fee 1/2/3 pets

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 N 18th St have any available units?
9411 N 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9411 N 18th St have?
Some of 9411 N 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 N 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
9411 N 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 N 18th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9411 N 18th St is pet friendly.
Does 9411 N 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 9411 N 18th St offers parking.
Does 9411 N 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9411 N 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 N 18th St have a pool?
No, 9411 N 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 9411 N 18th St have accessible units?
No, 9411 N 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 N 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9411 N 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
