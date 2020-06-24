Amenities
9411 N 18th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
This home is is a large floor plan with 2 bedrooms in the main home with a mother in law quarters off of the back of the garage. There is also a work shop. This is a very unique home with fresh 2 tone paint. New Carpet being installed.It does include a washer/dryer and a fridge.
$50 app fee per adult
$235 admin fee
2.3% city rental tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
250/350/500 pet fee 1/2/3 pets
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest