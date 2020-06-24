Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9411 N 18th St

Phoenix, AZ 85020



This home is is a large floor plan with 2 bedrooms in the main home with a mother in law quarters off of the back of the garage. There is also a work shop. This is a very unique home with fresh 2 tone paint. New Carpet being installed.It does include a washer/dryer and a fridge.



$50 app fee per adult

$235 admin fee

2.3% city rental tax

1.6% monthly admin fee

250/350/500 pet fee 1/2/3 pets



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest