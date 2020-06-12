9213 West Serrano Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this move in ready single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1,948 sq. ft. in Phoenix! Backs to Greenbelt! Conveniently located off of 91st. Ave. & Indian School Rd! Very functional floorplan with high, vaulted ceilings in living rm, den, kitchen, family rm and master suite. Large kitchen opens to family room and a view of backyard and common area greenbelt! Beautiful interior paint and plush carpet through out! Beautiful tile in all the right areas! Upgraded paneled interior doors! Large side yard with double entry RV gate. Quiet, private neighborhood close to 101 Freeway and I-10 Freeway, Cardinals Stadium, Banner Hospital, Shopping and much more! Appliances Included! This one won't last long at this price!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

