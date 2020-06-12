All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9213 West Serrano Street
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

9213 West Serrano Street

9213 West Serrano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9213 West Serrano Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this move in ready single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1,948 sq. ft. in Phoenix! Backs to Greenbelt! Conveniently located off of 91st. Ave. & Indian School Rd! Very functional floorplan with high, vaulted ceilings in living rm, den, kitchen, family rm and master suite. Large kitchen opens to family room and a view of backyard and common area greenbelt! Beautiful interior paint and plush carpet through out! Beautiful tile in all the right areas! Upgraded paneled interior doors! Large side yard with double entry RV gate. Quiet, private neighborhood close to 101 Freeway and I-10 Freeway, Cardinals Stadium, Banner Hospital, Shopping and much more! Appliances Included! This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9213 West Serrano Street have any available units?
9213 West Serrano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9213 West Serrano Street have?
Some of 9213 West Serrano Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9213 West Serrano Street currently offering any rent specials?
9213 West Serrano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9213 West Serrano Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9213 West Serrano Street is pet friendly.
Does 9213 West Serrano Street offer parking?
No, 9213 West Serrano Street does not offer parking.
Does 9213 West Serrano Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9213 West Serrano Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9213 West Serrano Street have a pool?
No, 9213 West Serrano Street does not have a pool.
Does 9213 West Serrano Street have accessible units?
No, 9213 West Serrano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9213 West Serrano Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9213 West Serrano Street does not have units with dishwashers.

