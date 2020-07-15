Amenities

9020 W Highland Ave #109 Available 07/15/20 Single Story Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms! - Come check out this single story townhome with 2 masters! Each bedroom has their own bathroom, walk-in closet, and arcadia doors that open up onto the beautiful patio. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Cozy fireplace in living room. Sliding glass door off of dining area to patio. Excellent community with lush green grass in common areas and community pool just steps away from this unit! Unbeatable location just minutes from Westgate and the Cardinals stadium!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $1,100 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $1,100

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250 (Lessor approval)



Call to set up a private viewing!



David Pickett

602-505-6619

E & G Real Estate Services

david@eandgrealestate.com



