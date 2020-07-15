All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:12 AM

9020 W Highland Ave #109

9020 West Highland Avenue · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9020 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9020 W Highland Ave #109 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
9020 W Highland Ave #109 Available 07/15/20 Single Story Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms! - Come check out this single story townhome with 2 masters! Each bedroom has their own bathroom, walk-in closet, and arcadia doors that open up onto the beautiful patio. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Cozy fireplace in living room. Sliding glass door off of dining area to patio. Excellent community with lush green grass in common areas and community pool just steps away from this unit! Unbeatable location just minutes from Westgate and the Cardinals stadium!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1,100 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $1,100
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250 (Lessor approval)

Call to set up a private viewing!

David Pickett
602-505-6619
E & G Real Estate Services
david@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE4147646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 W Highland Ave #109 have any available units?
9020 W Highland Ave #109 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9020 W Highland Ave #109 have?
Some of 9020 W Highland Ave #109's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 W Highland Ave #109 currently offering any rent specials?
9020 W Highland Ave #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 W Highland Ave #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 W Highland Ave #109 is pet friendly.
Does 9020 W Highland Ave #109 offer parking?
No, 9020 W Highland Ave #109 does not offer parking.
Does 9020 W Highland Ave #109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 W Highland Ave #109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 W Highland Ave #109 have a pool?
Yes, 9020 W Highland Ave #109 has a pool.
Does 9020 W Highland Ave #109 have accessible units?
No, 9020 W Highland Ave #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 W Highland Ave #109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 W Highland Ave #109 does not have units with dishwashers.
