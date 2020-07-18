All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
9014 W. Palm Ln.
9014 W. Palm Ln.

9014 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9014 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer tile and paint!! Huge lot - tiled kitchen counters, very nice and open floor plan with bay window, built in entertainment center. Back yard has a huge shed for all kinds of projects!! Location convenient to I10 and the 101 freeway- a must see!! One pet allowed 30 lbs and under with pet deposit. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 W. Palm Ln. have any available units?
9014 W. Palm Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9014 W. Palm Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9014 W. Palm Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 W. Palm Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9014 W. Palm Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 9014 W. Palm Ln. offer parking?
No, 9014 W. Palm Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 9014 W. Palm Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 W. Palm Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 W. Palm Ln. have a pool?
No, 9014 W. Palm Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9014 W. Palm Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9014 W. Palm Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 W. Palm Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 W. Palm Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 W. Palm Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9014 W. Palm Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
