Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9007 W HESS Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:53 AM

9007 W HESS Street

9007 West Hess Street · No Longer Available
Location

9007 West Hess Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Open Floor Plan Single Story, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home. Large Living space off the kitchen, Master bedroom has walk in closet. Newly painted in 2018, New carpet in bedrooms in 2018, new wood like laminate flooring in 2018, Owner has left a working refrigerator for tenant convenience, owner will not repair or replace.Applicant Must meet qualifications to show:QUALIFICATIONS:No ConvictionsNo EvictionsNo CollectionsNo PetsNo SmokingNo Sec 8Credit score of 600 or aboveIncome 2 1/2 times rent65.00 Application fee per adult over the age of 18 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9007 W HESS Street have any available units?
9007 W HESS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9007 W HESS Street have?
Some of 9007 W HESS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9007 W HESS Street currently offering any rent specials?
9007 W HESS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 W HESS Street pet-friendly?
No, 9007 W HESS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9007 W HESS Street offer parking?
Yes, 9007 W HESS Street offers parking.
Does 9007 W HESS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9007 W HESS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 W HESS Street have a pool?
No, 9007 W HESS Street does not have a pool.
Does 9007 W HESS Street have accessible units?
No, 9007 W HESS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 W HESS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9007 W HESS Street has units with dishwashers.
