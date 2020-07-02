9007 W HESS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Open Floor Plan Single Story, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home. Large Living space off the kitchen, Master bedroom has walk in closet. Newly painted in 2018, New carpet in bedrooms in 2018, new wood like laminate flooring in 2018, Owner has left a working refrigerator for tenant convenience, owner will not repair or replace.Applicant Must meet qualifications to show:QUALIFICATIONS:No ConvictionsNo EvictionsNo CollectionsNo PetsNo SmokingNo Sec 8Credit score of 600 or aboveIncome 2 1/2 times rent65.00 Application fee per adult over the age of 18 years