Phoenix, AZ
8914 N 17TH Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:12 PM

8914 N 17TH Drive

8914 North 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8914 North 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
This tastefully remodeled home has blended contemporary and traditional styles; you feel at home the moment you walk in the door. Upgrades include granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, can lighting throughout, travertine walk-in master shower, honed concrete floors done the right way. 3 bed, 2 bath home includes a HUGE great room w/ a area for office and family dining table. Plenty of room for the kids to play in this mature tree shaded backyard but that isn't necessary because in neighborhood, you can let your kids play in the front yard again! Full inspection report completed by buyer and available upon request. We've seen the other inventory, this is the one for you. Live in this home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8914 N 17TH Drive have any available units?
8914 N 17TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8914 N 17TH Drive have?
Some of 8914 N 17TH Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8914 N 17TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8914 N 17TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8914 N 17TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8914 N 17TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8914 N 17TH Drive offer parking?
No, 8914 N 17TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8914 N 17TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8914 N 17TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8914 N 17TH Drive have a pool?
No, 8914 N 17TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8914 N 17TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8914 N 17TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8914 N 17TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8914 N 17TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
