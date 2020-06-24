8914 N 17TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This tastefully remodeled home has blended contemporary and traditional styles; you feel at home the moment you walk in the door. Upgrades include granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, can lighting throughout, travertine walk-in master shower, honed concrete floors done the right way. 3 bed, 2 bath home includes a HUGE great room w/ a area for office and family dining table. Plenty of room for the kids to play in this mature tree shaded backyard but that isn't necessary because in neighborhood, you can let your kids play in the front yard again! Full inspection report completed by buyer and available upon request. We've seen the other inventory, this is the one for you. Live in this home!!!