Phoenix, AZ
8811 N 5th Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

8811 N 5th Street

8811 North 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8811 North 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath spacious Phoenix home with private pool. This home features a large open family room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in each room and ceramic tile in the high traffic areas. The kitchen includes oak cabinets, large pantry electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The master suit includes master bathroom with walk in closet. Back yard features swimming pool, covered patio, outside storage shed and desert landscaping for easy maintenance. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 N 5th Street have any available units?
8811 N 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8811 N 5th Street have?
Some of 8811 N 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 N 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8811 N 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 N 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8811 N 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8811 N 5th Street offer parking?
No, 8811 N 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8811 N 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8811 N 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 N 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 8811 N 5th Street has a pool.
Does 8811 N 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 8811 N 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 N 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8811 N 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
